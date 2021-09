Halo is one of very few shooter franchises out there that cay say that their campaigns and multiplayer components are equally important. People play Halo games online for years and years on end, and for very good reason, but the importance of the series’ campaigns cannot be overstated- to the point where a Halo game’s campaign, as we have seen several times over the years, can make or break the entire experience. We recently ranked all Halo games as overall packages, but here, we’re going to limit our criteria to just a single factor, and rank every game in the series based on their campaigns.