Lil Nas X is less than a month away from the release of his debut album, Montero. On Wednesday (August 25), the superstar made the announcement, revealing that the highly-anticipated set will drop September 17 via Columbia Records. In his video teaser for the LP, which included a snippet of a new song, Nas poked fun at his public image as he appeared as a news anchor and referenced the plot of his most recent video for "Industry Baby." "Power bottom 'rapper,' Lil Nas X and his Caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning. This comes after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five months in prison," he told viewers.