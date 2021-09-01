Storytime-To-Go Flyer for September

The 2021 Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading has been announced, with the virtual event slated for Nov. 8 – 14. The festival will feature 10 distinguished authors and eight live, virtual discussions. Times book critic Collette Bancroft will host, and the festival headliner is Louise Erdrich. Erdrich won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for The Night Watchman, and she will also discuss her latest novel, The Sentence. Viewers will be able to ask the speakers questions or just listen to the free author discussions. Erdrich’s talk will be a ticketed event with proceeds benefitting the Times Journalism Fund. While usually held on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus, last year’s event was also held virtually due to the pandemic. The Festival of Reading is in its 29th year, and the Catalyst will provide further updates as they are released.