U.S.-Rwanda Partnership Helping to Secure and Destroy Weapons and Ammunition in the Africa Great Lakes Region

By Caitlin Bonner
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe illicit proliferation of weapons and ammunition is a serious security threat across the countries of Africa’s Great Lakes region. The Government of Rwanda and the Regional Centre on Small Arms in the Great Lakes Region, the Horn of Africa and Bordering States (RECSA) work tirelessly to improve management of weapons and ammunition stockpiles in Rwanda. These efforts help secure vulnerable weapons that could be leaked to armed groups.

