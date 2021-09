The legal battle of a multidisciplinary international team, which is campaigning for the recognition of the “connectionist artificial intelligence” (AI) Dabus as an inventor in the sense of patent law, is one chapter richer. A federal court for the district of Alexandria in the US state of Virginia has now ruled that the computer system in the United States cannot be classified as a creative force. The variant of a neural network may therefore not be registered there as an inventor in an application for a patent.