Can Dogs Adapt to a Vegan Diet?

What’s a hot dog without mustard? However, while you might enjoy the savory condiment, it might not be a good idea to give mustard to your dog. Read on to learn more!. It’s no secret – dogs love to eat. A particularly hungry doggo won’t choose when there’s food nearby. They will eat anything they get their paws on, put simply. What is more, they will often eat things that are downright nasty, or even harmful for them. But the question here is – can dogs eat mustard? There could be situations where mustard is right there in the open – either some of it dripped to the floor, or a container is open on the table, or you treated your dog to a burger patty covered with mustard. The possibilities are many. But is there a reason to worry?