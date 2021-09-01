Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A Survival Guide for Dog Diarrhea

By Mara Bovsun
akc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a topic anyone likes to discuss, but if you own a dog, chances are you have found yourself cleaning up a stinky brown puddle (or, not-quite-politely put, doggie “runs”) more than you’d care to think about. Diarrhea is a common canine affliction and it varies in frequency, duration,...

www.akc.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Dog Health#Toy Dog#Dog Toy#Roundworms Hookworms#Antibiotics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
GreenMatters

A Complete Guide to Which Types of Bones Dogs Can and Cannot Eat

Like carrots and hummus or Oreos and almond milk, countless cartoons have led us to believe that dogs and bones are a perfect match — though it turns out that isn't necessarily the case. Although chewing provides mental stimulation and cleans your pup's chompers, giving your dog real animal bones can seriously endanger their well-being. So, if you're nervous about your dog eating bones, it's up to you as their pet parent to find out which ones are actually safe for them to chew.
Petspetbusiness

How to Help an Itchy Pet

We all get the urge to scratch, sometimes – including our pets. And while most itches are nothing to worry about, others are less benign. Since August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month, here are a few facts pet owners should know about itchy pets. 1. Itchiness is common and has...
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Neosporin For Dogs: Uses, Dosage, & Side Effects

Neosporin for dogs, like humans, can be used to prevent minor infections and offer some pain relief for non-emergency cuts, burns, or scrapes. Neosporin is a brand name of the topical treatment Neomycin-Bacitracin-Polymyxin. Here's what you should know. The post Neosporin For Dogs: Uses, Dosage, & Side Effects appeared first on DogTime.
Animalsakc.org

Why Dogs Eat Poop and How to Stop It

Of all the repulsive habits our dogs have—drinking from the toilet, rolling in swamp muck, licking their butts— nothing disgusts most owners more than pondering why dogs eat poop. Their motivation may not be to gross us humans out, but it certainly does. So much so, in fact, that poop eating is often a reason people try to rehome a dog or even opt for euthanasia.
Animalspetplace.com

8 Human Foods Cats Can Eat

Your cat is probably sick of their food. Who wouldn’t get bored of eating the same thing day in and day out?. Well, you can help add a bit of culinary pizazz to your cat’s day by supplementing their diet with some foods from your pantry. Selecting from this list of eight cat-safe foods will broaden their palate and tap into their innate curiosity. Cats are hunters by nature, so play into their love of the exotic by letting them try some of these delicious human foods.
HealthWrcbtv.com

Does Stress Cause Diarrhea? IBS, Stress, and Bowel Movement

Originally Posted On: https://saltlakecityutchiropractor.com/does-stress-cause-diarrhea-ibs-stress-and-bowel-movement/. Many individuals deal with an increased amount of stress on a regular basis. Some people notice that they also have increased digestive system issues like diarrhea, nausea, constipation, abdominal cramping, and other health problems that seem to become more frequent and intense during times of elevated stress.
Petspetguide.com

Can Dogs Eat Mustard?

What’s a hot dog without mustard? However, while you might enjoy the savory condiment, it might not be a good idea to give mustard to your dog. Read on to learn more!. It’s no secret – dogs love to eat. A particularly hungry doggo won’t choose when there’s food nearby. They will eat anything they get their paws on, put simply. What is more, they will often eat things that are downright nasty, or even harmful for them. But the question here is – can dogs eat mustard? There could be situations where mustard is right there in the open – either some of it dripped to the floor, or a container is open on the table, or you treated your dog to a burger patty covered with mustard. The possibilities are many. But is there a reason to worry?
AnimalsCulpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: Play it safe and keep your pet pain-free

What is Leptospirosis? Can I catch it from my pet? Is it preventable?. Leptospirosis is a species of bacteria that is passed in the urine of infected animals and can live in natural water sources, especially in warmer weather. Infection can cause kidney failure, liver failure, bleeding problems, gastrointestinal symptoms, and other ailments.
Petsakc.org

How to Prevent & Clean Tear Stains on Your Dog’s Face

With white-coated breeds such as Bichons Frises, many at some point in their life will develop those very distracting, red-brownish tear stains underneath their eyes, around their muzzles, and in between their toes. The cause can be related to health issues, shape of the eye, blocked tear-ducts, puppy teething, ear...
Petspetplace.com

My Dog Swallowed My Medicine – What Do I Do?

Prescription medications are found in millions of households. Your dog can be exposed to and even ingest some of these medications. Many drugs can be toxic for dogs, resulting in severe illness or even death. If ingestion occurs, prompt treatment can be crucial in preventing serious illness. What to Do...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

4 Solutions for Pet Owner Allergies From a Top Allergist

Runny nose? Itchy eyes? Congestion? Sounds like it could be pet allergies. Many people became new pet owners over the pandemic. Whether they welcomed pets into their lives for the first time or acquired new types of pets, many are now experiencing what has become known to allergists as "pandemic pet allergies." Now, solutions for pet owner allergies has become an important topic of conversation.
AnimalsSmithonian

Endangered Wild Dogs Rely on Diverse Habitat to Survive Around Lions

Mottled black-and-brown African wild dogs often prance and squeak through grasslands, chattering like birds. Weighing around 50 pounds, these canines may look cute with their pink tongues protruding from beneath their black noses, but tight-knit families and cooperative hunting techniques put wild dogs among Sub-Saharan Africa’s top predators. Packs can easily take down an impala or a wildebeest. But despite their prowess, there’s one animal wild dogs won’t take on: lions.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Hurricane Survival Kit

LAFAYETTE, La. - This week Louisianans have been doing their best to prepare for Hurricane Ida. Today a hurricane watch was listed for all of Acadiana. If you're like many you've been ripping and and running around town this week trying to make sure you have all the necessary essentials at hand incase power goes out. Here are some of those essentials.
Petsakc.org

How to Manage a Dog Lunging on Leash

Taking your dog for a walk because they lunge at other dogs, other people, or objects like cars or skateboards? Maybe they bark or growl too. Walking an out-of-control dog is both physically and emotionally exhausting. It’s tempting to avoid walks altogether, but then your dog isn’t getting the mental stimulation and physical exercise they need. So, what do you do? Read on for tips to manage and improve your dog’s lunging behavior.
Women's Healthaappublications.org

Newborn with Failure to Thrive and Diarrhea

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Presentation. A 33-day-old, small-for-gestational age female infant born at term to a 37-year-old gravida 2 mother...
Pet Servicesakc.org

Dog First-Aid Kit Essentials

Emergencies can strike at any time, whether you’re at home, running errands around town, or traveling. When they do occur, you should always be prepared with a dog first-aid kit, in addition to your human supplies. This list will help you assemble everything you’ll need in a first-aid kit for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy