Obituaries

Kelly Colleen McCue (Bradley)

 4 days ago

Kelly Colleen McCue (Bradley), 47, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Funeral arrangements are in the care of McGahee Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia. A complete obituary will be announced soon.

