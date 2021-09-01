Cancel
NFL

Cleveland Browns Sign DE Joe Jackson, Place LB Jacob Phillips On Injured Reserve

By Brandon Little
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland has added a defensive end to the 53-man roster. Joe Jackson spent three games with the team in 2020, as well as the 2021 preseason. In a corresponding move the team placed Jacob Phillips on the injured reserve. Phillips will be eligible to return after three games, though it...

