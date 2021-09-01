MAAC announces men's and women's basketball schedule, conference tourney to return to Atlantic City
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday its 2021-22 women’s regular-season basketball schedule. The MAAC released its men’s schedule last week. For both men’s and women’s, each of the 11 programs in the conference will have a 20-game conference slate, playing each team once at home and away. The women’s schedule starts when St. Peter’s University travels to Niagara on Dec. 17. The men kick off when defending champion Iona travels to Marist on Dec. 1. Start times will be announced at a later date.pressofatlanticcity.com
