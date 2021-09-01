Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

MAAC announces men's and women's basketball schedule, conference tourney to return to Atlantic City

By Patrick Mulranen
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday its 2021-22 women’s regular-season basketball schedule. The MAAC released its men’s schedule last week. For both men’s and women’s, each of the 11 programs in the conference will have a 20-game conference slate, playing each team once at home and away. The women’s schedule starts when St. Peter’s University travels to Niagara on Dec. 17. The men kick off when defending champion Iona travels to Marist on Dec. 1. Start times will be announced at a later date.

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Basketball
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Whelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maac#Maac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy