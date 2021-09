ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For September’s Pets of the Month, the Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting seven animals that are looking for their forever homes!. First up, we have Lola. She is a two-and-a-half-year-old large, mixed breed female. She is such a fun-loving girl. She loves to give kisses and cuddles and spend time with her humans. Lola gets along with people of all ages but is looking for a home as the only pet. Her adoption fee is $175. If you’re interested in adopting Lola, click here to fill out an application.