Spice up your back to school lunch menu with ideas from Chef Paul Dowell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't get stuck in a rut when taking your lunch to school. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Chef Paul Dowell for some "back to school" lunch ideas. Kroger's Chef Paul Dowell creates no nonsense flavorful dishes. The recipes are simple and delicious. When he comes up with tasty meals, he always considers budget, shopping list and simplicity. The creations are something the whole family can enjoy and perfect for the lunch box.www.wdrb.com
Comments / 0