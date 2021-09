We hear a lot in the Press and from politicians and activists at the moment about the Energy Transition and about how it is vital to our futures. I work on the fringe of the Energy Transition through my work as editor of Battery Materials Review and as Head of Research for Westbeck Capital's Volta Energy Transition fund. Over the course of the past several years I've noticed a number of trends that I would suggest that many people who are outside the direct Energy Transition wouldn't notice and perhaps those who are deep within it are also not noticing. One of the key trends that worries me is inflation.