Goldman Sachs has announced plans to list a new business on the London Stock Exchange consisting of companies under its alternative investment division.Petershill Partners is expected to be valued at around £3.6 billion and bosses say it will allow stock market investors to tap directly into returns from alternative investments such as hedge funds and private equity.The company owns minority stakes in 19 alternative firms which have a combined 187 billion US dollars (£135 million) assets under management.The group’s assets will be packaged up as a new entity and listed on the stock exchange in an initial public offering...