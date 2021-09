S&P 500 didn't get hammered on the NFPs miss – stocks did reasonably well, saved by the daily rush into tech. Volatility didn't spike throughout the week at all, and credit markets maintain their risk-on posture. Still, the real economy deceleration made itself heard, pushing back Fed taper speculations even further from September. Jerome Powell wanted to see more jobs data, and would want even more so now. I wouldn't be really surprised if no taper was announced in November.