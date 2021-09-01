Cheat Sheet

College and professional football seasons are upon us and are both expensive to attend in person. Both are more and more removed from the purity of the game with each passing year. I’m not suggesting you abandon your preferred college or sports team, but if you crave unfiltered amateur football, Friday nights are when you should be drinking in the grit and pageantry. North Texas is a hotbed for football, but there hasn’t been a lot of championship-caliber play at the college or pro level in years. For a good time, return to your roots by following my roadmap to the best high school football matchups remaining this season.