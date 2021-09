RAINIER — The end of the era is finally in sight. All the way back in 2006, Riley Tripp put on a Rainier footbal jersey for the first time. Fifteen years have passed since then, and five more Tripps — Brad, Jeff, Wes, Casey, and Joey — came and went for the Columbians. Now, it’s Kenney, the youngest brother, about to suit up for his senior season, after which the playing days for the first family of Rainier football will be done.