With a new look, Straughn (5-2) swept Brantley (2-3) 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-11) to start the home schedule on the right foot Monday. SHS Head Coach Deidra Burleson said the Tigers regrouped and completely changed their rotation after facing Andalusia in the first match of the season. “At the tournament in Kinston on Saturday, it worked since we went 4-1. We still have a few things we need to fix, but for the most part, I’m very happy starting the year out and am pleased. We are going to keep pushing from here.”