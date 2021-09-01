Rogan and his teammates are ready for some fall football

Garrett Rogan said that last football season was a weird one. Due to COVID-19, teams began their campaigns in March and played just four games, with Mercer Island High School (MIHS) compiling a 2-2 record. Senior Rogan and his teammates are glad to return to a normal schedule this fall and will kick off their season with a home nonleague game against Auburn Riverside at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. The Islanders will follow up on the opener with another nonleaguer at Highline at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9.