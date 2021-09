There are quite a few PDF scanner apps available in the Google Play Store. Some are better than others, and here we decided to hand-pick our favorites. In the list below, you’ll find 9 PDF scanner apps that will do a fine job if you need such an app, these are the best apps in the category, at least in our book. They do differentiate in comparison, though. Some come with more advanced features, others stick to basics but do an excellent job at that, and so on.