Senator Amy Klobuchar says the Supreme Court’s ruling over the new Texas abortion law is confusing. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, the Minnesota Democrat said the nation’s highest court made the decison very quickly and it blantaly ignores Roe V. Wade. Klobuchar said there’s not enough votes in the Senate to get Roe V Wade into law. She cautioned there’s even a chance the landmark decision could be overturned. Klobuchar said she’s up for whatever takes to stop that from happening, including the possibility of expanding the high court. The Minnesota senator also indicated she’s in favor of Justice Stephen Breyer retiring so President Biden can appoint a new Supreme Court justice.