The death of U.S. Service Members is more than 'messy'

By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

The term incompetent is defined as “not having or showing the necessary skills to do something successfully.”. Based on last week’s bungling of the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Commander of the U.S. Central Command General Frank McKenzie are the poster children of incompetency.

