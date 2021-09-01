Ricky's TAKE FIVE - Summer Streaming Edition

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Dune, Timothée Chalamet shared additional details regarding his co-star Zendaya‘s role in the proposed sequel. The film boasts a high-profile ensemble cast that includes Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson. In a recent Deadline interview, Chalamet revealed that he feels as if his character, protagonist Paul Atreides, has become a part of his “flesh.” He also admitted that he set up a Google alert to track news about the project since hearing that director Denis Villeneuve was helming the project. Chalamet spoke about Zendaya’s character in the plot sharing, “Chani will play a huge role in the next film. I don’t know if there’s a script yet, but just based on the book, along with Lady Jessica [Rebecca Ferguson], they have a lot to do together, let’s put it like that.”
