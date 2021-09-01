Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ricky's TAKE FIVE - Summer Streaming Edition

By Ricky Miller
richlandstudentmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Space Jam: A New Legacy” – This one finds five time NBA champ LeBron James facing off against the Goon Squad, a quintet of unsavory basketball players. “Annette”– Marion Cotillard portrays an opera singer with a tumultuous relationship with beau Adam Driver. This one was a musical, only part of the reason I didn’t care for this jumbled mess.

www.richlandstudentmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Lebron James
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Five#The Goon Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Sweet Ice Cream Date While Vacationing In Italy

European date night! LeBron James and his wife Savannah stepped out for some gelato while in Italy over the long weekend. A trip to Italy is not complete without gelato. Just ask LeBron James, who stepped out with wife Savannah Brinson for some dessert while vacationing in the European country over Labor Day weekend. The basketball player, 36, and his wife, 35, held hands during an evening gelato run on the island of Ischia on Sunday. The athlete kept it casual in a tee and shorts, while his wife of eight years rocked a printed blouse.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

‘Red Notice’ Teaser: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Netflix has made some big movies over the last few years, but Red Notice supposedly tops them all, at least in the budget department. It stars three A-list talents — Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — who all commanded massive paychecks before shooting any of the film’s elaborate effects and action sequences. (Reports online claim the budget is somewhere in the $160-$200 million range.)
MoviesTechRadar

New movies 2021: what to watch in theaters this year – and which films are streaming

Let’s not beat around the bush – 2020 was a disaster for theaters. As Covid-19-induced lockdowns led to unprecedented closures of theaters around the world, movie studios pulled movie after movie from their release schedules. Even the few movies that did make it to the screen – Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 – struggled to get anywhere near the box office takings they’d have made in any other year.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘The Protege’ lifted by chemistry of Maggie Q, Michael Keaton

In the dog days of the late-summer movie calendar, sometimes the best you can hope for is a guilty pleasure. And if you’re a studio hoping to deliver such an empty-calorie-rich cinematic treat, it’s not a bad idea to hire a beloved actor who brings that little special something every time he or she is on screen.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Netflix Has 41 More Movies Coming Before the End of 2021 – Here Are All of Them

Near the start of 2021, Netflix boldly promised they would have a new original movie every single week of the year in 2021. According to my advanced mathematical calculations, that would have been 52 movies in all of 2021. As we prepare to enter September, the company has just unveiled its full film lineup for the final third of the year, and it includes 41 titles — less than a dozen shy of the 52 they promised for all of 2021 squeezed into four months. That’s a lot.
Moviesthekingdominsider.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel in the Works at Disney!

Insiders, have you watched “Jungle Cruise” yet? If not, I highly recommend watching it asap! The movie is absolutely and magically delightful! It is full of adventure, drama, comedy, and love. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) have the best on-screen (and off-screen) chemistry and they were a major part of what made the movie such a huge success. And let me tell you, it was worth the wait after years of waiting to finally hear Dwayne Johnson say the iconic “backside of water” joke! The movie has been such a success, that now it’s been announced that a “Jungle Cruise” sequel is already in the works at Disney!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Dune Cast Had The Best Time As The Movie Finally Premiered

When a highly anticipated film is released, it’s common to see its stars gathering at premieres to celebrate their hard work. After weeks and sometimes months working hard together, they’ve earned the right to party. In the case of Dune, the long (long)-awaited sci-fi epic from Denis Villeneuve, the cast reunion on the red carpet was extra special, though.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

It's Michael Keaton's 70th Birthday and Fans Are Celebrating the Batman Actor

Ahead of his return as Batman in The Flash next year, Michael Keaton is celebrating his milestone 70th birthday along with fans across the world. Over the past several decades, Keaton has appeared in a variety of major roles, though he is particularly beloved for his run as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman and its sequel Batman Returns. The Flash brings him back to the role on the big screen for the third time in 2022.
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Priah Ferguson Joins Marlon Wayans’ Halloween Adventure-Comedy for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stranger Things” breakout Priah Ferguson is sticking to the spooky (and spunky) theme, signing on to star opposite Marlon Wayans in his upcoming Halloween adventure-comedy movie for Netflix. Ferguson stars in the yet-to-be-titled movie as a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc. In order to save the town, she must team up with the last person she’d want to — her skeptical father (Wayans). Ferguson is best known for playing Erica Sinclair on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” joining the show in its second season, with Season 4 set to...
Movieshypebeast.com

Timothée Chalamet Teases "Huge" Zendaya Role in Potential 'Dune' Sequel

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Dune, Timothée Chalamet shared additional details regarding his co-star Zendaya‘s role in the proposed sequel. The film boasts a high-profile ensemble cast that includes Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson. In a recent Deadline interview, Chalamet revealed that he feels as if his character, protagonist Paul Atreides, has become a part of his “flesh.” He also admitted that he set up a Google alert to track news about the project since hearing that director Denis Villeneuve was helming the project. Chalamet spoke about Zendaya’s character in the plot sharing, “Chani will play a huge role in the next film. I don’t know if there’s a script yet, but just based on the book, along with Lady Jessica [Rebecca Ferguson], they have a lot to do together, let’s put it like that.”
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Is Netflix's new tense movie Beckett worth watching?

Netflix has been at the top of its game with some brand new content recently. One film that everybody seems to be talking about is action-packed thriller, Beckett. The movie focuses on a man on the run for his life after a devastating accident – sounds intriguing right?. As well...
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
NFLthestreamable.com

The Best in Streaming This Week, Including Season Premieres of ‘Archer’ & ‘American Horror Story’

The best in streaming this week includes a couple of big season premieres of long-awaited shows. The 12th season of the adult animated sitcom Archer returns to FXX on Wednesday night. The suave, confident, and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. This season’s episodes feature the final acting appearances of the late Jessica Walter. The actress, who portrayed Malory Archer in the series, died earlier this year at the age of 80.
TV SeriesCollider

Netflix Announces a Fan Event Named After Their Logo Sound "TUDUM" Showcasing Their Popular and Upcoming Titles

Do you know the sound that plays over the Netflix logo during all of their originals? Well, Netflix sure hopes you do, because they just named their new global fan event after it. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will see the stars and creators of over 70 of the streamer's original series, films and specials to give you first-looks at new titles, and behind the scenes to your favorite shows and movies. The whole thing kicks off a month from now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy