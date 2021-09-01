Cancel
The 1000 Hours Outside movement gets kids away from screen time

By Deena Centofanti
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenefits of outside play include bettering social skills, physical strength, and emotional well-being. On the 1000 Hours Outside website you'll find printable trackers to log the hours.

