AlphaGraphics Corners Digital Landscape With Marketing 360

If you want a high-visibility role in the fastest-growing area of an international toy business, we’d love to speak with you about joining Schleich’s North American Headquarters team in Charlotte, NC. We’re in need of a full-time Digital Business Analyst to create a detailed business analysis for our eCommerce channel, including our own .com site as well as other partner retail sites (Amazon/Walmart/Target, etc.). Reporting to the Director of eCommerce and Analytics, this person will also be a resource for our global D2C sites and occasionally work with counterparts from our German Headquarters. The candidate who will best fit this role has a high bar for performance and is a curious self-starter with the ability to quickly discern and recommend actions based on data.