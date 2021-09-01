AlphaGraphics Corners Digital Landscape With Marketing 360

TAGnology becomes an industrial design house partner to accelerate innovative WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology implementation for European customers. Energous Corporation the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, announced a partnership with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a leading European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification and RTLS (real time location system) solutions serving a wide range of applications from industrial, medical, automotive to Internet of Things (IoT). Under the arrangement, TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous’ wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.
