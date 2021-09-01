Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

AlphaGraphics Corners Digital Landscape With Marketing 360

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Global Leader in Print and Marketing Solutions Provides All-in-One Platform for Small Business Management. AlphaGraphics, a leading brand in the print and marketing space for over 50 years, is greatly expanding its digital marketing and ecommerce services by offering an all-inclusive solution known as Marketing 360. The new Marketing 360...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Online Marketing#Digital Marketing#Content Marketing#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
TechnologyCMSWire

How Blockchain Is Changing Advertising

The world of digital advertising continues to change around us. As marketers look for ways to get their ads in front of their target audience and increase conversions, consumers are demanding more effort be made to secure their data and privacy. By using everything from ad blockers to stop unwanted...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Logiq’s AppLogiq Deploys New Radix AI-Powered Data Management Platform

Newly Released CreateApp 4.0 Introduces New Key Features for m-Commerce Merchants. Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, announced that its AppLogiq mobile commerce division has launched Radix, a proprietary, internally developed data platform designed to consolidate all of the data generated by its mobile commerce business segments into a fast, easy-to-access centralized portal.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Marketing 360® Named Noteworthy Product for Salon Software in Capterra’s 2021 Shortlist

Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy product for salon software. To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all software products, for the salon industry, in their directory and eliminated products that didn’t meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.
Technologyaithority.com

Productsup Launches New Platform To Help Businesses Address Growing Commerce Anarchy Crisis

Leading Commerce Data Integration Company Helps Businesses Radically Rethink the Entire Global Value Chain. Productsup, the leading commerce data integration company, announced the launch of a new platform to combat commerce anarchy a term Productsup coined to describe the struggle companies face managing the increasingly complex paths between products, services, and consumers.
TechnologyKentucky New Era

"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs. HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.
Technologyaithority.com

Lingo Integrates Additional Customers Into ICE Back-Office Platform

Integration Enhances Back-Office Functionality and Optimizes Costs at the Same Time. Lingo Communications (“Lingo”) a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced that it recently completed the integration of its Lingo of Kentucky base of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also completed enhancements to ICE that increase user functionality. The completion of this latest integration project fulfills the second phase of a four-phase project, projected to be completed in Q4 ’21.
Technologyaithority.com

XConnect and Odine Partner to Stop Telco Losses

XConnect Partners with Odine Solutions to Increase Carrier Profitability with Global Number Intelligence. The Partnership Enables Carriers to Benefit from Global Numbering Intelligence and Deliver Voice Services with Increased Precision, Performance and Trust. XConnect, a provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, and Odine Solutions, a leading Systems Integrator, have partnered...
Retailmartechseries.com

Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...
Internetaithority.com

Making.com Is Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Knowledge to Anyone

Making.com Exits Stealth Mode, Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Know-How to Anyone. Launching out of stealth mode, Making.com is an online platform that simplifies the connection between people looking for production technology and suppliers that offer it. It is the first platform to group technologies around the products they help make, allowing creators of all sizes access to the ‘hidden network’ of machines, manufacturers, tooling suppliers and therefore the knowledge previously accessible only through long-established private networks.
Agricultureaithority.com

New IDTechEx Report Outlines The Future Of The Agricultural Robotics Industry

IDTechEx has recently released “Agricultural Robotics Market 2022-2032”, a market research report exploring the technical and market factors that are shaping the emerging industry around agricultural robotics. The agricultural robotics industry has grown quickly in recent years, spurred on by advances in robotics technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and may be set to help alleviate some of the labor issues that are currently threatening global agriculture.
Technologyaithority.com

Hashcash to Provide White Label Crypto Exchange Software to a Singapore-Based Enterprise

HashCash announces its partnership with a Singapore-based enterprise. The company will lend its White Label Crypto Exchange software to facilitate crypto trading. Making the best use of the modern crypto craze, global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants will offer its White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange software to a Singapore-based firm. The all-in-one solution will establish an active and highly secure platform for the enterprise to profit off the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency.
Technologyaithority.com

CalypsoAI Announces Partnership with ECS to Develop Solutions for Trustworthy AI

CalypsoAI and ECS announced a partnership to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the U.S. federal government. The partnership will see CalypsoAI, a Silicon Valley start-up and AI security industry leader, leverage it’s AI safety and security software to expand ECS’ testing capabilities for government customers. CalypsoAI is providing ECS with proprietary capabilities for trustworthy model development, and cutting-edge novel testing and evaluation (T&E). This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of trusted and responsible AI across federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire BENEXT, Independent French Product Management Consulting Company

Acquisition Would Bolster Accenture Cloud First Services and Skills in Product Management and Agile Transformation. Accenture (ACN) has announced its intent to acquire BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specializing in product management, agile coaching, cloud-based development and data science. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. “With...
Technologymartechseries.com

IBM Partner SPACETIME Release Intelligent Avatars Powered by IBM Watson

Auckland, New Zealand: IBM artificial intelligence partner SPACETIME today announced the release of a new “plug and play” avatar-based virtual assistant (chatbot). Powered by IBM is world-leading Watson artificial intelligence, the solution allows customers to select an avatar of their choice, ranging from simple animated cartoon characters right through to hyper-realistic digital humans. The company says avatars make chatbots far more engaging and helps companies represent their brand to customers better.
Technologyaithority.com

Strategic Order For Cybersecurity Services To Large US client

Wirtek welcomes continued growth in the third quarter with a Cybersecurity team dedicated to support one of Wirtek’s existing large international clients at their US headquarters. This is a new area of competence for Wirtek with a significant growth potential, and the commitment of at least two years of service to the customer is a great win for Wirtek’s market expansion.
Charlotte, NCAxios

Digital Business Analyst (eCommerce)

If you want a high-visibility role in the fastest-growing area of an international toy business, we’d love to speak with you about joining Schleich’s North American Headquarters team in Charlotte, NC. We’re in need of a full-time Digital Business Analyst to create a detailed business analysis for our eCommerce channel, including our own .com site as well as other partner retail sites (Amazon/Walmart/Target, etc.). Reporting to the Director of eCommerce and Analytics, this person will also be a resource for our global D2C sites and occasionally work with counterparts from our German Headquarters. The candidate who will best fit this role has a high bar for performance and is a curious self-starter with the ability to quickly discern and recommend actions based on data.
Businessaithority.com

Energous And TAGnology Partner To Bring Overm The Air Wireless Power Solutions To European Customers

TAGnology becomes an industrial design house partner to accelerate innovative WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology implementation for European customers. Energous Corporation the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, announced a partnership with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a leading European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification and RTLS (real time location system) solutions serving a wide range of applications from industrial, medical, automotive to Internet of Things (IoT). Under the arrangement, TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous’ wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.
ComputersTechRadar

Best CRM software 2021

The best CRM software solutions act as a hub for storing contact information, tracking multiple sales pipelines, assigning tasks to staff members, logging customer communications, and evaluating the performance of sales and marketing activities. It enables someone in a sales team, for example, to scan a prospect’s business card, create...
Businessaithority.com

eBaoTech Congratulates Its Customer VSure.life On Launching As Malaysia’s First On Demand Lifestyle Digital Insurer

EBaoTech Corporation a world-leading digital insurance solution provider is honored to share that its customer, Malaysia-based VSure.life (VSure) became the country first on-demand lifestyle digital insurer approved by Malaysia’s Financial Industry Regulator – the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia). eBaoTech is very proud to support VSure’s business launch as a technology partner with its PaaS solution, InsureMO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy