Winona, MN

COVID-19 testing FAQs from Winona Health

winonapost.com
 6 days ago

Winona Health has compiled frequently asked questions about being tested for COVID-19. A: For those who are fully vaccinated, it is recommended to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms of COVID-19. For those who are not fully vaccinated, testing is recommended if you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, or loss of taste/smell); at least 5 days after a known COVID-19 exposure; and anytime you develop symptoms.

www.winonapost.com

