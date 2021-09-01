COVID-19 testing FAQs from Winona Health

Winona Health has compiled frequently asked questions about being tested for COVID-19. A: For those who are fully vaccinated, it is recommended to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms of COVID-19. For those who are not fully vaccinated, testing is recommended if you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, or loss of taste/smell); at least 5 days after a known COVID-19 exposure; and anytime you develop symptoms.