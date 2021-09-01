First 5 Lake & Hope Rising Launch One-of-a-Kind Eligibility Wizard

Sufi Ratcliffe sits at her desk just inside the doorway of Premier Flooring’s new showroom. The place glimmers; everything’s fresh and bright. They’ve only been open in this location for a couple of months, but they spent more than a decade getting here. “My husband Justin and I are self-made,” she says, looking around her. “No handouts. We were both working other jobs, and one day I told him, ‘Let’s do our own thing.’ So we saved money and started Premier Flooring with $8,900. But the way this came together,” she looks around the new building. “It was like happenchance, all the steps that made it come into being. We had some friends who owned this property and were moving out of the county. They offered to sell it to us.” She pauses for a second.