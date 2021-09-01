First 5 Lake & Hope Rising Launch One-of-a-Kind Eligibility Wizard
The Smart Start Eligibility Wizard (www.smartstartwizard.org) is an exciting new website designed specifically for Lake County parents and caregivers of children, prenatal through age five. The Wizard goes beyond the limitations of an early childhood resource guide and gives families the ability to not only learn about services in the community, but also quickly determine their eligibility and begin the application process or be connected with service providers for more information with a simple click or tap on their mobile phone, tablet or computer.www.lakecountybloom.com
Comments / 0