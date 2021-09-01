Cancel
Gold Price To Spike HIGHER When The Fed Tapers?

 7 days ago

Gold has had a volatile month... It first dropped $40/oz in response to the July payrolls report, and then plummeted nearly another $100/oz within minutes in the flash crash that happened in the pre-market on the next trading day. In the past, that kind of trauma would have taken gold...

Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver sink despite a "risk-off" trading day Tuesday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday trading Tuesday. Heavy profit taking and...
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: September 7 - September 10

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
Marketsdallassun.com

Gold drops on higher U.S. dollar, treasury yields

CHICAGO, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange dropped on Tuesday as both U.S. dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply. The most active gold contract for December delivery dropped 35.2 U.S. dollars, or 1.92 percent, to close at 1,798.5...
Economykitco.com

Gold tumbles after last week's dramatic rise

On Friday, September 3, gold prices moved dramatically higher after the U.S. Labor Department released its jobs report for the month of August. Economists polled by Dow Jones and Bloomberg were anticipating that there would be an additional 700,000 to 750,000 new jobs added last month. However, the actual numbers came in far below the estimates, with the U.S. adding only 374,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in August.
Marketsinvesting.com

Will Gold Continue To Slide After U.S. Jobs Report Bust?

Once again, analysts have to step up to the plate to make sense of an inane selloff in gold , when the yellow metal’s prices should be exploding after the abysmal US jobs report for August. In the place of a boom, there’s a bust—not something unusual for gold, since...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Does the post-Labor Day dip in gold prices offer a buying opportunity? [Video]

Gold prices pulled back on Tuesday as trader’s booked profits after stellar gains that saw the precious metal jump to its highest since mid-June. Last week, Gold prices gained bullish momentum after a key report showed the U.S economy added fewer jobs than forecast, diminishing the possibility that the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus anytime soon.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dovish assassins of the US Dollar Index

“I’ve got you in my sights” – the USDX heard that a lot over the last two weeks. While it was bullish for gold, the dollar might take revenge soon. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell doubling down on his dovish dialogue on Aug. 27 and the Delta variant depressing U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Sep. 3, the stars aligned for a profound decline in the USD Index. However, while the greenback came under fire from all angles, the USD Index demonstrated immense resiliency in the face of adversity. Moreover, the bullish determination helped reinforce our expectation for another move higher over the medium term.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks fall slightly as investors wait for Federal Reserve

Stocks were edging lower in early trading Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines until they get more guidance from the Federal Reserve as well as the direction of the coronavirus pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month low on Tuesday as softer Treasury yields and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted sentiment, with the euro and the Canadian dollar retracing most of their overnight losses versus the U.S. currency. While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down but Remains Above $1,800 Over Soft Dollar, Fed Taper Doubts

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia but remained above the $1,800 mark. The dollar weakened and investors increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay beginning asset tapering. Gold futures were up 0.52% to $1,824.25 by 12:19 AM ET (4:19 AM GMT), after hitting a...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – ECB Policy Decision Could Determine Direction This Week

Gold futures closed higher last week but once again, the price action suggested a cautious trade fueled by short-covering and buy stops rather than new buying. This indicates a reluctance to buy strength which is the true indicator of a bullish market. Rather than being proactive, gold traders are being reactive, which does not indicate much confidence in playing the long side.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips to Short – COT Report

US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, COT Report –Analysis. USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips Shorts – COT Report. In the most recent reporting period to August 31st, speculators continued to pile into the USD, despite a relatively cautious Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Powell, which prompted the USD to pull back from multi-week highs. Net longs in the greenback are now at an 18-month high, although, with a percentile rank of 53%, positioning across a 3Y lookback is in no way stretched. However, the risk for the greenback is that with speculators already long dollars, an easing of the current slowdown in economic data, as well as risk appetite remaining firm may see recent USD weakness extend further.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar regains poise amid firmer yields, risk-on mood

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 7:. The risk-on mood extends for the second straight day this Tuesday, as most Asian stock markets are rallying, in anticipation of the ECB and BOC monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, a likely delay in the Fed’s tapering plan and hopes of more stimulus from China keep investors cheerful.

