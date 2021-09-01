5 state trader 9-1-21

1963 Corvette Stingray, 1930 Chevrolet Coupe, Kubota and Ford Tractors Antique & Modern Furniture, Primitives, Brass Locomotive bell,. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible 383 Stroker motor 450 HP 465 LBS of Torque 4 speed manual with all documentation and old motor, 1930 Chevrolet 2 door coupe Model 193 straight 6 motor standard transmission 2004 complete restoration original manual and history of build, 2000 Chevrolet Z71 Silverado with cap sold as-is frame completely rusted out body is clean, 1989 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer TMU on miles runs and drives, 1977 clean and nice Homemade VW Dune Buggy with Fiberglass body runs and drives, 1981 GMC 1 Ton flatbed truck TMU been sitting body is fair, 1976 ? International Cub Low Boy with moldboard plow grade blade mower deck and extras, 1966 Wheel Horse tractor disassembled, 1956 Ford 800-860 gas tractor and everything works, 3 point 5 foot brush hog, 3 point heavy back blade, Kubota B7200 HST 3 cylinder Diesel tractor with mower deck 3 point live PTO and hydraulics, Kubota G2505 Snow Thrower, Vintage Western Flyer Boys bicycle, Clean Square body 8 foot truck bed trailer, 1979 1 ton van body parts, 1964 Corvette seats, 1964 Corvette Hood, Mustang and other hubcaps, GM beauty rings and caps, Troy Built pressure washer, Campbell Hausefield Power Pro 5 HP air compressor, Lincoln Electric Pro Mig 140 Mig welder, Lincoln Electric 225 amp welder, Acetylene and Oxygen torch set on dollies, Craftsman stacking tool box full of tools, Power Kraft tool box on stand, Hydraulic floor jacks, jack stands, ramps, Myers snow plow, lawn roller, old Gravely tiller, lawn and leaf vac, lawn sweeper, 72 drawer wooden cabinet, 2 drawer wooden cabinet, stainless steel display cabinet, Rockwell Floor model drill press, Large Bench vise on stand, Parts washer tank like new, Air Tools, Power Tools, Bench grinders, metal cabinets, battery chargers, Amp gauges, shop vac, wheel barrows, 3 HP air compressor, Uncle Sam coin bank, Antique wood grain National cash register, 7 UP crate, Favorite NO# 2 swing barrel churn, wooden barrels, corn sheller, copper boilers, cast iron kettles, Griswold #4 #7 #9 skillets, 2 RR switch and go lanterns, Barn lanterns, milk cans, sad irons, runner sleds, Stereo optical viewer with cards, large Brass steam Locomotive bell, Kellogg oak crank wall phones, Galvanized tub, Brass nautical items Brass Port Hole, old keys and locks, drying rack, Kraut cutter, wooden stomper, old quilts, Mans and Women’s cowboy boots, Harley Davidson leather coat and vests, painted primitive cupboards, old trunks, 18 drawer oak roll front cabinet, oak roll top desk with chair, oak Singer treadle sewing machine, oak rockers, Victorian washstand with towel bars, dry sink, oak table, oak washstands with towel bars, highly carved antique oak bed, oak sideboards, Birds eye maple dresser with mirror, porcelain top table with 4 chairs, Vaughn of Virginia 5 piece Cherry bedroom set, maple drop leaf table with chairs, maple hutch, curve glass curio cabinet, oak curve glass china closet, early cherry drop leaf table, maple drop front desk, maple dressers, Victorian style button tufted chairs, 2 marble top tables, claw foot arm chair, sofa, recliners, Craftsman Radial Arm saw table saw Jig saw band saw Jointer Planer, Delta 12 inch Portable planer, Ryobi 10 inch compound miter saw, old wooden block planes cross buck saw, augers, Broad ax, hand cultivator, old candy store scale, Gas pump nozzles, large pile of ruff cut lumber stored indoors, Gas grill, large lot of Wildlife statues new in boxes, wildlife signed prints, Deer statues in boxes, Mule Deer mount, Pheasant mount, Fish mounts, antlers on plaques, Terry Redline Christmas houses, large lot of collectors plates, group of vintage doll houses doll high chair doll cradle, Cabbage Patch doll, several dolls in boxes, tubs full of Beanie babies, Vintage Lucite black & white floor lamp, 2 Lucite yellow boudoir lamps, 2 Lucite Boudoir lamps with flowers, Lucite Ships wheel clock, vintage water cooler, vintage luggage, Mobil and other oil and grease cans, Ovation acoustic guitar in case, Kay electric guitar in case, small Yamaha Amp, Brunswick 8 foot regulation pool table with 3 piece slate top, vintage floor model and table top radios, floor model Victrola record player, large lot of Christmas decorations, Large lot of scrap, Gas tank with hose and nozzle, several metal tanks, Barns full garages full never sorted in decades. Don’t miss out!