Agriculture

5 state trader 9-1-21

By jreimler
wnax.com
 5 days ago

2007 International semi tractor….8600 with 10 speed and Cummins IS engine…feedlot radiator and wet kit…220,000 miles with new tires. 2011 Volunteer cub cadet 4×4….side by side…needs work. 2500 dollars. 605-660-5266. TR86 New Holland combine. 8500 dollars. 712-540-6769. Set of duals from a JD 4450….18.4×38…9 bolt hubs…40 percent tread. 900 dollars.

May Wes expands G4 Stalk Stomper line

May Wes, a Hutchinson, Minnesota-based leading manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket poly agricultural parts including the original Stalk Stompers, announced it has expanded its G4 Stalk Stomper product line to include John Deere C series corn heads. Based on farmer feedback, the G4 Stalk Stomper features a simplified and space-saving...
The housing market today: Complicated, fast-moving and hard to define

We all know that housing inventory, or the lack of it to be more specific, is a hot topic of conversation, as well as what has been behind the recent escalation in home prices. In fact, as of the writing of this article, there were currently 2,025 active listings for sale in the Charleston Multiple Listing Service (“CMLS”), taking out homes under contract and awaiting closing. That is an increase of nearly 30 percent from the all-time lows we saw this summer.
Buyers, rejoice: US housing market starting to normalize

Buyers shouldn’t break out the bubbly just yet, but things are starting to look up for them in the frothy housing market. Sellers have had a major advantage over the past few months as prices soared and inventory dwindled. Those trends are beginning to see slight reversals, however, according to Mansion Global.
How To Choose The Right Trucking Insurance

Choosing the right trucking insurance is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in your business. Whether it’s a liability, cargo, or other types of coverage, there are many factors to consider when picking a policy. We’ve broken down what you need to know about trucking insurance so that you can get started with choosing the best plan for your company.
The luxury market: Robust sales and relocations continue to drive demand

It’s pretty easy to report the positives lately after reviewing recent market data, especially when tracking one of the most incredible 12-month periods of real estate activity in the history of Charleston, and that’s a lot of history. Record pricing, light inventory and continued strong demand bodes well for the coming months.
J&M Manufacturing’s right-side unload auger

For over 30 years J&M has listened to their customers to continuously improve their trusted line of grain carts and provide the features they demand. Once again, J&M has taken the feedback from farmers to create a right-side unload auger on select X-Tended Reach grain carts, further increasing operator visibility and efficiency.
EPA Reviewing SREs But Biofuels Group Want Them Disallowed

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to take a second look at its 2018 decision to grant 31 small refiner exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard. National Biodiesel Board’s Paul Winters says their biofuels coalition wanted those exemptions vacated however EPA didn’t ask for the vacation but only for the opportunity to review their earlier decision.
When Supercar Meets Hovercraft, You Get the Sleek VonMercier Arosa

When you combine the looks of a supercraft with the functionality of a hovercraft, you get the ultra sleek VonMercier Arosa. Originally called the Supercraft back in 2014, company founder Michael Mercier plans on limiting production just 60-units at first, each one priced from $75,000 USD. Technical specifications are currently under wraps, but we do know that it rides on an air cushion that allows it to glide over just about any kind of terrain. Read more for a short video presentation, additional pictures and information.
10 commonly leased vehicles that can be sold for a profit

10 commonly leased vehicles that can be sold for a profit. In 2020, about 15 million cars were sold in the United States. Most Americans bought their new vehicles outright, but about one of every four vehicles were sold via a lease option. Leases allow buyers to drive a car for some contracted time frame—most often three years—while they make monthly payments until the lease expiration date. It’s an arrangement with several advantages, especially for the foreseeable future, despite the bounce back in the economy.
Wednesday September 1

FOR SALE 1975 Olds Toronado 101,520 miles Very good condition. $6,000. Ida Grove Ia Call 712-369-1307. Ask for Larry. If…. 5 brand new 4 inch 30 feet long straps with hand rachets… 250 dollars 605-661-3571 W24C Case IH wheel loader…. Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Wanted gandy box for silage chopper...
Nebraska Corn Grower’s Association Backs Next Generation Fuel Bill

The Nebraska Corn Grower’s Association is backing the Next Generation Fuels Act legislation introduced by Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. Corn Grower’s Executive Director Kelly Brunkhorst says the measure increases gasoline octane to a minimum standard through low carbon renewable fuels. He says that’ll lead to long term growth in the biofuels industry while building demand for corn.
Tuesday August 31

Wanted gandy box for silage chopper Hoss 402 841 0043 Randolph Ne. Free silage pile tires will load and can deliver within 10 miles of lemars ia 712 540 7340. TR 86 new Holland combine chopper Hydro Ford engine 8500 OB oh and have 20 foot 973 flex had nice shape good cutter bar 3 inch 2000 or best offer call 1712 540 6769.
John Deere Hay and Forage Equipment Delivers

When it comes to hay and forage equipment, John Deere has years of field experience to create equipment that delivers what you need. Chase Millam, marketing manager for hay and forage at John Deere, talked with Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman during the recent Cattle Industry Convention. They discussed a couple of pieces of equipment, including something brand new, the W235R Windrower (W235R Brochure).
Komatsu Introduces New FH100-160 Heavy-Duty Forklift

Built to enhance the bottom line, the new FH100-160-1 series of forklifts from Komatsu integrate components and technology proven over many years in their wheel loaders, bulldozers and excavators, and that dependable toughness makes them ideal for high cycle/heavy load applications. The hydrostatic drive system allows FH100-160 forklifts to shuttle continuously with virtually no wear on drive and brake components, meaning more uptime and reduced maintenance costs. That means better performance than traditional torque converter systems, even in the most demanding conditions.
Vehicles,tractors, primitives, furniture, tools, and misc.

1963 Corvette Stingray, 1930 Chevrolet Coupe, Kubota and Ford Tractors Antique & Modern Furniture, Primitives, Brass Locomotive bell,. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible 383 Stroker motor 450 HP 465 LBS of Torque 4 speed manual with all documentation and old motor, 1930 Chevrolet 2 door coupe Model 193 straight 6 motor standard transmission 2004 complete restoration original manual and history of build, 2000 Chevrolet Z71 Silverado with cap sold as-is frame completely rusted out body is clean, 1989 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer TMU on miles runs and drives, 1977 clean and nice Homemade VW Dune Buggy with Fiberglass body runs and drives, 1981 GMC 1 Ton flatbed truck TMU been sitting body is fair, 1976 ? International Cub Low Boy with moldboard plow grade blade mower deck and extras, 1966 Wheel Horse tractor disassembled, 1956 Ford 800-860 gas tractor and everything works, 3 point 5 foot brush hog, 3 point heavy back blade, Kubota B7200 HST 3 cylinder Diesel tractor with mower deck 3 point live PTO and hydraulics, Kubota G2505 Snow Thrower, Vintage Western Flyer Boys bicycle, Clean Square body 8 foot truck bed trailer, 1979 1 ton van body parts, 1964 Corvette seats, 1964 Corvette Hood, Mustang and other hubcaps, GM beauty rings and caps, Troy Built pressure washer, Campbell Hausefield Power Pro 5 HP air compressor, Lincoln Electric Pro Mig 140 Mig welder, Lincoln Electric 225 amp welder, Acetylene and Oxygen torch set on dollies, Craftsman stacking tool box full of tools, Power Kraft tool box on stand, Hydraulic floor jacks, jack stands, ramps, Myers snow plow, lawn roller, old Gravely tiller, lawn and leaf vac, lawn sweeper, 72 drawer wooden cabinet, 2 drawer wooden cabinet, stainless steel display cabinet, Rockwell Floor model drill press, Large Bench vise on stand, Parts washer tank like new, Air Tools, Power Tools, Bench grinders, metal cabinets, battery chargers, Amp gauges, shop vac, wheel barrows, 3 HP air compressor, Uncle Sam coin bank, Antique wood grain National cash register, 7 UP crate, Favorite NO# 2 swing barrel churn, wooden barrels, corn sheller, copper boilers, cast iron kettles, Griswold #4 #7 #9 skillets, 2 RR switch and go lanterns, Barn lanterns, milk cans, sad irons, runner sleds, Stereo optical viewer with cards, large Brass steam Locomotive bell, Kellogg oak crank wall phones, Galvanized tub, Brass nautical items Brass Port Hole, old keys and locks, drying rack, Kraut cutter, wooden stomper, old quilts, Mans and Women’s cowboy boots, Harley Davidson leather coat and vests, painted primitive cupboards, old trunks, 18 drawer oak roll front cabinet, oak roll top desk with chair, oak Singer treadle sewing machine, oak rockers, Victorian washstand with towel bars, dry sink, oak table, oak washstands with towel bars, highly carved antique oak bed, oak sideboards, Birds eye maple dresser with mirror, porcelain top table with 4 chairs, Vaughn of Virginia 5 piece Cherry bedroom set, maple drop leaf table with chairs, maple hutch, curve glass curio cabinet, oak curve glass china closet, early cherry drop leaf table, maple drop front desk, maple dressers, Victorian style button tufted chairs, 2 marble top tables, claw foot arm chair, sofa, recliners, Craftsman Radial Arm saw table saw Jig saw band saw Jointer Planer, Delta 12 inch Portable planer, Ryobi 10 inch compound miter saw, old wooden block planes cross buck saw, augers, Broad ax, hand cultivator, old candy store scale, Gas pump nozzles, large pile of ruff cut lumber stored indoors, Gas grill, large lot of Wildlife statues new in boxes, wildlife signed prints, Deer statues in boxes, Mule Deer mount, Pheasant mount, Fish mounts, antlers on plaques, Terry Redline Christmas houses, large lot of collectors plates, group of vintage doll houses doll high chair doll cradle, Cabbage Patch doll, several dolls in boxes, tubs full of Beanie babies, Vintage Lucite black & white floor lamp, 2 Lucite yellow boudoir lamps, 2 Lucite Boudoir lamps with flowers, Lucite Ships wheel clock, vintage water cooler, vintage luggage, Mobil and other oil and grease cans, Ovation acoustic guitar in case, Kay electric guitar in case, small Yamaha Amp, Brunswick 8 foot regulation pool table with 3 piece slate top, vintage floor model and table top radios, floor model Victrola record player, large lot of Christmas decorations, Large lot of scrap, Gas tank with hose and nozzle, several metal tanks, Barns full garages full never sorted in decades. Don’t miss out!

