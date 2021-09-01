Cancel
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies announce Game Packs for 2021-22 season

By Official Site of the Grizzlies
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the upcoming season with all-new 10- and 22-Game Packs for the 2021-22 season, with each ticket pack including one of the two jersey retirement ceremonies for Grizzlies legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. The Grizzlies will retire Zach Randolph’s No. 50 jersey on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. the Houston Rockets and will retire Tony Allen’s No. 9 jersey on Friday, Jan. 28 vs. the Utah Jazz. Full details regarding the retirement ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

