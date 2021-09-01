Caroline’s Flower-Themed 1st Birthday Party

Where has the time gone!?! How is my little Leo already 5 years old!? If you have been following along for a while, you know that we like to throw a themed birthday party for Leo and Annie every year. I truly love planning and hosting their birthday parties, I find that it’s a little creative outlet for me, and hey, they are only young once! So this year, when it came to deciding the theme of Leo’s birthday, we had a few ideas up in the air, but we somehow landed on a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed birthday (talk about nostalgia!).