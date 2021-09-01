Cancel
Caroline's Flower-Themed 1st Birthday Party

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
It’s hard to believe it’s already been (over) a year! This summer our precious baby girl, Caroline, turned one! To celebrate her first birthday, we threw a festive flower-themed backyard birthday party, and we had the best time prepping for the party and celebrating with friends and family! We wanted to make sure the party was fun for not only children, but also the parents, so today we’re excited to share more about the special day.

