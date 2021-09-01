Library News

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours on August 25, Founders Day, the 105th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service. Tours will begin at 9 a.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. Tours will be offered of the Natural Entrance, Fairgrounds, and Garden of Eden routes. Visitors on all tours will view the boxwork formation for which the cave is famous. The Natural Entrance Tour lasts an hour and a quarter and has 300 stairs. The Fairgrounds Tour last an hour and a half with 450 stairs, and the Garden of Eden Tour is one hour long and has 150 stairs.