Why Deworming Is Necessary For Your Child

You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That said, this common everyday drug called aspirin is a strong one, and it can cause some serious side effects in certain people. Read on for more about the features and benefits of aspirin, and what taking aspirin every day does to your body.