Why Deworming Is Necessary For Your Child
Worm infestation is a common health risk seen in children as well as adults. Worms are parasitic creatures that infest the intestinal region and feed off the host’s body. Contaminated food and water are common sources of worms (1). Also, direct contact with the soil or grass where children play can transmit worms to them through pores in the skin (2). These worms can rob the body of its nutrition, causing ailments like stomach aches, loss of appetite, weight loss, loose motions, and many others (3).www.momjunction.com
Comments / 0