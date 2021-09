Voodoo Doughnut Will Open a Shop Near the Vancouver Mall. Voodoo Doughnut is planning to open its first Washington State location in November, its 12th location. Voodoo Doughnut, which has accrued flocks of tourists at its Old Town location since 2003, went on a large-scale expansion push when CEO Chris Schultz joined the company four years ago; Schultz told the Columbian that he’s been eyeing a Vancouver location since his arrival. The company is chipping away at the opening while the company’s union, which it does not recognize, has been consistently protesting working conditions at the original Old Town location. Voodoo Doughnut’s Vancouver location will take over a former Chase Bank branch at 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive. [C]