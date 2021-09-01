Fancy a beer in Britain? In some pubs, supplies are running low
LONDON — Fears are brewing among pint-loving Brits amid reports of a national beer shortage. Some pubs say they are running low on pints of Carling and Coors — the latest victims of the United Kingdom’s supply chain crisis sparked by Brexit and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic that has led to headline-grabbing scarcities of other goods including McDonald’s milkshakes, beloved Nando’s chicken and the polarizing breakfast-spread Marmite.www.seattletimes.com
