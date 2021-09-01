Fancy a beer in Britain? In some pubs, supplies are running low

First Nando’s, then KFC, then McDonald’s and now Greggs. Is any fast-food chain safe?Apparently not. All of these chains have experienced shortages of supplies in the last couple of weeks, causing closures, limited menus, and general disarray.Greggs is the latest outlet that has been affected so we will chew on that news first. The bakery noted they were experiencing “temporary interruptions in supply for some ingredients” but added that its broad menu meant it had been able to mitigate the impact.PoliticsHome had said the issue was connected to several items on its menu containing chicken – including the...