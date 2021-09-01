Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021
The Top 40 country songs for September 2021 list includes an astounding 12 collaborations, including the song at No. 1. Everyone is partnering up for a radio hit in 2021!. A full 10 percent of the songs on this list are co-sponsored by a country Luke (Bryan and Combs), and there's two more from Florida Georgia Line and Kenny Chesney. The No. 1 song was just released last month, however. "If I Didn't Love You" jumps from No. 5 to No. 1 as it flies up all pertinent country music charts in just six weeks.kixs.com
