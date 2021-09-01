Clarets can be very pleased with business

Southampton could take advantage of Sam Johnstone’s contract situation at West Brom if they see him as one of their main targets for next summer. Via transfermarkt.com, the 28-year-old’s deal with the Baggies is due to expire in June 2022 and means that he will be free to negotiate a move with another club in January if he wants to. This could be dependent on negotiations with West Brom over fresh terms and a potential promotion charge this season.