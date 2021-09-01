Cancel
Soccer

Clarets can be very pleased with business

By BBC Sport
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive additions to the Burnley squad is certainly what they needed and the clarets can be very pleased with the business they’ve concluded. Chairman Alan Pace told BBC Radio Lancashire on the eve of the season starting that he was certain that the club would add to the close-season arrivals of Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins, and they have delivered. They were on the lookout for a number 10 on deadline day, but a deal didn’t materialise.

