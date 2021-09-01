KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 2, 2021

The Back to School BBQ is this afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab-and-go style. Seating will be limited to help maintain social distancing. The Resource Fair will be held outside in the track area. Families can decide if you want to pick up back packs and other information first, at the Resource Fair, and then grab your BBQ sack lunch OR do it the other way around. KWSO looks forward to seeing you there – you can stop by our booth and pick up one of our new bumper stickers.