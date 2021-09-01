Cancel
NFL

Browns 2021 practice squad, waiver wire tracker

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListed below, we have our practice squad tracker, and our live blog. 1:05 PM: Former Browns S Sheldrick Redwine is headed to the New York Jets, as he will sign to their 53-man roster:. 12:58 PM: At least one receiver is coming back to the Browns’ practice squad: JoJo Natson.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL27 First News

Browns lose veteran tight end to season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster by five players on Monday. Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list. Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Khadarel Hodge Has Message For Cleveland After Release

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski earned the trust and faith of the Cleveland Browns fans. And when the team cut their roster to 53 yesterday, there wasn’t much backlash. But that doesn’t mean every cut was popular. News that Khadarel Hodge was released elicited considerable angst from the Browns’ social...
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns sign LB Tegray Scales

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Tegray Scales. In addition, the club has waived CB Robert Jackson and released K Cody Parkey from injured reserve. Scales is a 6-foot, 227-pound first-year player out of Indiana who appeared in four games with the Steelers last year. He spent training camp this year with the Steelers prior to being released on Aug. 14. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2018, he has had stints on the Colts (2018), Steelers (2019 and 2020), Buccaneers (2020) and was selected by the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 XFL Draft. The Cincinnati, Ohio native will wear No. 41.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns signed K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to their practice squad. The team has one practice squad opening remaining of its 16 spots. Naggar (5-11, 193) is an undrafted free agent that signed to the New York Jets out of SMU. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas (2016-19) before transferring to SMU for his redshirt senior season. The 2020 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year made 17 of his 21 field goals (81.0%) and 43 of 46 extra points (93.5) last season. Naggar is a native of Arlington, Texas.
NFLbrownszone.com

KhaDarel Hodge claimed by Lions; Browns begin filling out practice squad

BEREA — The roster shuffling continued Wednesday, as former Browns players were picked up by other teams and the Browns began to fill out their 16-man practice squad. Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Lions. He was waived Tuesday by the Browns during the cut to the regular-season roster limit of 53.
NFLDayton Daily News

Cleveland Browns sign Centerville grad

The Cleveland Browns on Monday signed Centerville High School graduate Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad. Odenigbo, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end, fills the final spot on the team’s 16-man practice squad. »LOOKING BACK: Vikings make Odenigbo’s ‘dream come true’. Odenigbo has played in 32 regular-season games, including 15 starts...
NFLYardbarker

3 Players On The Waiver Wire That Should Interest Browns

Several members of the current group are likely to be moved off the roster as others are added. Cleveland has only 3 edge rushers and as good as those 3 are, we can expect a fourth soon. That player could be someone recently released by the Browns, as they let...
NFLchatsports.com

4 bubble players the Cleveland Browns should target

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 21: Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) As general managers make their final cuts of the preseason, Andrew Berry and...
NFL27 First News

Browns add quarterback; 11 players added to Cleveland practice squad

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of 11 players to the practice squad. Quarterback Nick Mullens was among those added to the practice squad. He spent the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously went undrafted in 2017 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Quarterback Nick Mullens among 11 Browns practice squad members

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns announced their 11-man practice squad Wednesday, bringing back 10 players previously with the team. The team is also adding quarterback Nick Mullens, as expected. Mullens played three years in San Francisco, starting 16 games. He has completed 64.5 percent of his passes in his career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Team retains potential contributors on practice squad

The Browns made some smart moves not letting key guys leave. The Browns were wise to not let some of the cut players escape their grasp. The team announced (via Browns Wire)that 11 players joined the practice squad following the end of the preseason. Of those 11, 10 of the wereplayers the team waived to get to the 53 man limit.
NFLCanton Repository

Kicker Chris Naggar among Cleveland Browns' practice squad additions

Chase McLaughlin has in-house kicking competition again. Undrafted rookie Chris Naggar is among the players the Browns signed to their practice squad on Thursday, the team announced. Should McLaughlin fall short of satisfying the Browns in the buildup to their Sept. 12 regular-season opener in Kansas City or beyond, Naggar...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Browns X-Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are finally out of the NFL basement and are one of the best teams in the league. Last season was the breakout everyone in Cleveland had been waiting for. The team was built up with a solid defense, a solid offensive line, and a solid offense. Nothing was too flashy and everything worked out for them. Second-year head coach Kevin Stefanski looks to be exactly what Cleveland needed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

