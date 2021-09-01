LETTER: Road gauge, let’s rev up the kindness factor

Originally Posted On: Choosing The Right Car For Your Road Trips – Future Positive (thefuturepositive.com) If you like to travel differently from the standard fare of “airport to airport to hotel” and back again, then becoming a road tripper might be just the right thing to get your wheels spinning. However, aside from packing right and planning the right route, you want to make sure that you have the vehicle that’s going to help you make the distance. For that reason, we’re going to look at some of the qualities you should look for in the car that you bring with you.