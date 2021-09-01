LETTER: Road gauge, let’s rev up the kindness factor
With the emergence of the "America First" movement, it is tempting to blame that same mindset for incidents we encounter while driving our automobiles. A me-first attitude seems to be settling into our driving culture. Such calloused attitudes are not instilled in the majority of drivers, but it only takes a few bad actors to disrupt our personal transportation experience. As a necessity of our modern rural society, we must drive our cars on substandard roads while preoccupied with concerns about other distracted drivers, deer crossings and huge intimidating trucks.
