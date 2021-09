Bill Miller is an American investor and hedge fund manager, and the founder of Miller Value Partners. Prior to Miller Value, he worked for the now-defunct investment management firm Legg Mason, which is known for beating the S&P 500 for 15 straight years. Before Legg Mason, he worked as treasurer of the JE Baker Company, which makes products for the steel and cement industries. He has also served as a military intelligence officer overseas, and received his CFA designation in 1986. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Bill Miller.