More than two thirds of women employed by Swedish game developer and publisher Paradox Interactive have reportedly said they faced gender discrimination or other mistreatment at the company, according to a new survey conducted by two labour groups in Sweden in August. The report says 44% of survey respondents complained of “mistreatment” in the workplace, and concludes that Paradox has fostered a “culture of silence” where perpetrators of abuse are protected from any serious consequences for their behaviour.