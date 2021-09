After two long years, we are positively buzzing with excitement over the return of Addison Oktoberfest! This highly anticipated fall event is billed as “German fare with a side of Texas flair” because it is one of the most authentic Munich Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., with plenty of Texas charm and traditions that keep thousands of people coming back year after year. Put on your lederhosen and dirndls, and get ready for an amazing celebration September 16-19 at Addison Circle Park, hosted by the Town of Addison.