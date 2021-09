Duluth students start the new school year on Sept. 7, and the district has provided an updated outline as to how things will go this fall. Superintendent John Magas presented the learning model to the School Board at their meeting Tuesday night. Students will return for five days of in-person learning, with high schoolers given the option to learn virtually. Magas said schools will be prepared to move the younger students to virtual learning, if COVID-19 cases rise dramatically.