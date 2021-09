Bob Huggins and West Virginia Basketball suffered major departures this summer. How did they do in trying to replace those that departed?. West Virginia is coming off a fine season, going 19-10 and 11-6 in Big 12 play, marking the Mountaineers’ seventh winning campaign in the last eight years until coach Bob Huggins. However, the Mountaineers saw leading scorer Miles McBride and top rebounder Derrick Culver decide to turn pro while starting small forward Emmitt Mathews Jr. transferred. WVU also lost center Oscar Tschiebwe during the season.