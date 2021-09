I hope I’m not throwing my parents under the bus when I say they have and always been extremely frugal people. Oh, you know the ones. Those people who stockpile on free napkins and ketchup packets for the home supply whenever the family eats out. The more coupons on hand, the better. In the basement of my childhood home in Farmington, Connecticut, my mom even had a dedicated area to store unopened gifts that one of her two kids had gotten for their birthday...for the sole purpose of regifting them to one of our friends for their birthday. If you were my elementary school classmate and ever received a Bratz Doll from me as a gift, I regret to inform you I did not spend a single dime.