Marie Brilmyer, CPA

Finding balance: My entire career has been spent in public accounting. I have three kids at home who are all active, and my husband works full time as well, and I've loved both the flexibility and the opportunities that public accounting allows. I think my greatest challenge has been in figuring out how to step back or when I need to step back. About five years ago, I sat down and wrote down everything I was involved in. I ultimately landed on prioritizing what I was spending my time on. There were things I was doing where I could take a lesser role. It's important to not multitask every single moment and to focus on being present. I worked on being at peace with that. I've learned what works for me but also realize that what works today may not work tomorrow, so it's also about remaining flexible.