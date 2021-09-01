Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Afghanistan Animal Rescue Triggers Dispute Between Charity and British Government

By Henry Ridgwell
Voice of America
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the evacuation of tens of thousands from the airport in Kabul was underway, the attempted rescue of dozens of veterinary staff and hundreds of animals from a British animal rescue charity in Afghanistan caught the attention of the media. Their plight led to a heated dispute between the charity and the British government, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

www.voanews.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Kabul#Charity#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Afghan Evacuation Flight Lands in the UK With An Extra Passenger After Cabin Crew Helped Deliver a Baby at 33,000 Feet

An Afghan refugee gave birth to a healthy baby girl mid-flight onboard an evacuation flight to the United Kingdom early on Saturday with the help of cabin crew. Soman Noori, 26, was one of several thousand refugees who managed to escape Afghanistan for a new life in Britain and was being evacuated to Birmingham via Dubai when she went into labour during the Turkish Airlines flight, the carrier said in a statement.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Rescue Dogs Shot to Death Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Enraging Animal Activists in Australia

Due to a council's interpretation of Covid-19 guidelines, many rescue dogs slated to be rescued by an animal sanctuaries, were reportedly shot dead in rural Australia. The animals were reportedly murdered by the Bourke Shire Council in New South Wales, to prevent volunteers from the Cobar-based shelter from traveling across the state and potentially spreading the infection.
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Dogs Executed so Volunteers Wouldn’t Risk COVID to Get Them

An official in New South Wales, Australia, ordered the execution of several impounded rescue dogs as a way to stop volunteers from picking them up and therefore spreading the virus—even though there were no active cases of the virus where the shootings took place. The Office of the Local Government is now investigating the incident and issued a statement trying to explain what happened. “OLG has been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the agency said in a statement. Animal rights groups have petitioned the government for a thorough investigation to determine if other rescue dogs were killed. “We are deeply distressed and completely appalled by this callous dog shooting and we totally reject council’s unacceptable justifications that this killing was apparently undertaken as part of a COVID- safe plan,” the Animal Liberation’s regional campaign manager, said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
Tennessee Statethv11.com

Tennessee woman and founder of rescue clinic stays in Afghanistan to help animals during evacuations

KABUL, Afghanistan — A woman from Oliver Springs who flew to Afghanistan and started a rescue clinic for small animals is still in the country, according to reports. Charlotte Maxwell-Jones said that she could not board a military evacuation flight with the animals or charter a private flight before international troops left, according to reports. Instead, she stayed behind to help the cats and dogs under the care of Kabul Small Animal Rescue.
Petsnatureworldnews.com

Ex-Royal Marine Who Rescued 200 Dogs and Cats in Kabul Leaves Staff Behind

Founder of Kabul shelter Paul "Pen" Farthing had flown safely out of Afghanistan, bringing along with him over 140 dogs and 60 cats, but leaving his charity's staff behind in Kabul. The former Royal Marine landed at London's Heathrow Airport on a privately funded chartered plane, Sunday, without his staff...
AnimalsTelegraph

Pen Farthing to leave Afghanistan in next couple of hours with his 200 dogs and cats

A former Royal Marine who founded an animal shelter in Kabul is to leave with his pets in the next couple of hours - but has been forced to leave behind his Afghan staff. After days of uncertainty, Paul “Pen” Farthing, the founder of the Nowzad charity, was on Friday given clearance for a private chartered flight to evacuate him and almost 200 dogs and cats to Britain.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Pen Farthing’s Afghan staff left behind as animal charity boss evacuated from Kabul with dogs and cats

A former royal marine who founded an animal shelter in Kabul has been forced to leave staff behind in Afghanistan as he evacuates the crisis-hit country with 173 cats and dogs.Staff of the animal charity Nowzad, who helped bring pets to the airport in a convoy of two cattle trucks, were prevented from entering the military-controlled area at Kabul airport despite having been granted visas for the UK.Pen Farthing told The Sun that armed Taliban militants had prevented his Afghan staff from boarding the private charter flight to Britain.He said staff who had driven with him to the airport...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Imports of heavily pregnant dogs and those with cropped ears or docked tails to be banned

Importing heavily pregnant dogs will be banned under government plans to crack down on trade in cruelly treated pets.Ministers are launching a consultation, seeking people’s views, on proposals to make it illegal to bring into the country animals bred for sale, with little regard for their welfare.Importing dogs with cropped ears or docked tails will also be outlawed, and the minimum age for importing a puppy will also be raised from 15 weeks to six months.Celebrities have driven a craze in recent months and years for owning dogs and puppies whose ears and tails have been cruelly cut short.Experts say the...
AnimalsPosted by
FanSided

Afghan animals saved by British troops during evacuation

Afghan animals have been rescued by British troops during the British evacuation of the country. According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, around 170 dogs and cats were saved, and as Pen Farthing stated, nearly all have loving homes already lined up. Farthing is a former marine and the...
AnimalsBBC

Afghanistan: Rescued animals 'in amazing condition' in UK

A woman who helped process rescued dogs and cats flown from Afghanistan said they were "in amazing condition". Some 150 animals from former Royal Marine Paul "Pen" Farthing's shelter in Kabul arrived at Heathrow Airport on a private charter flight on Sunday. Lorraine Edwards transported them to quarantine kennels and...
Petssmobserved.com

Beware of Afghan Dog "Rescue" Exploitation

News has broken that a number of military working dogs were left in Afghanistan. We've read several news articles as well as a number of Tweets about the matter. AdvertisementWe are warning people to be skeptical of anyone asking for donations and to be careful of one group in particular: SPCA International.

Comments / 0

Community Policy