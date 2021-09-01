How these tool providers address the issue of release automation

One, two, or probably five? How many browsers have you used? There are more than 60 known and frequently used browsers all over the world. Did it ever come to your mind how a single application or website can run over 60 different web browsers with the same accuracy and compatibility? Some websites run fluently across all web browsers, some however don't. The question is how do the ones that run seamlessly manage it? It is generally through cross browser testing. You can do all this by just running the scripts and modifying those to work with all the browsers available.