GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a final tally total of 19,150,506 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.33 per Unit for total gross proceeds, minus incoming bank wire fees of CA$6,295,940.43.

